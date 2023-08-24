STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two teams from across the world thought their stint in the Little League World Series tournament was over until they were given another chance to play in State College.

The matchup was between the South Czech Republic Little League representing the Europe-Africa Region and the Hills Little League from Australia.

“This is the only, first and last time these kids will ever get to do this,” Hills Little League coach Brad Abel said.

State College Little League treasurer Travis Snyder said the game was confirmed just two days before the first pitch on Aug. 24. It was organized by State College 12U Little League coach Mike Shepski who lived and played baseball in Australia for eight years.

“I always wanted Australia to come here and play some more games,” Shepski said. “So when that happened after they lost a couple games, I talked to Coach Abel from Australia and he definitely wanted to play a third game.”

After losing in previous rounds of the tournament, both teams thought their chance to play baseball in America this year was finished.

“Every team used to be awarded three games but they only got to play two this year,” Snyder said. “So I think it was really, really important for these two teams to get out here.”

While both teams spoke different languages, they could communicate with each other through their love of the game.

“It’s hard to speak with them but it’s fun talking with them and they’re funny,” Hills Little League player Jacob Sawyer said.

Before the game at Montressor Field, both teams, as well as the State College players, were able to take a tour of Beaver Stadium and meet Australian athletes who are attending Penn State University.

“Some of these guys through social media today will probably still be talking to them in 10-20 years so I think it’s amazing,” Abel said.

At the end of the game, Czech Republic beat Australia 10 – 5. Shepski said State College was the perfect place for these two teams to meet.

“To be able to have a cultural hub here with the university in our town,” Shepski said. “It’s extra special to be able to bring these teams from the Czech Republic and Australia right to us.”