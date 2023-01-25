CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletics League (WPAL) in DuBois is hosting a free clinic for kids to learn about the sport of boxing.

WPAL DuBois is hosting a free boxing clinic being taught by the 412 National Team. Team 412 Boxing Program is a youth program founded to give under-resourced Pittsburgh city youth a chance to learn about boxing as well as compete at a national level.

Friday, Jan. 27 through Monday, Jan. 30, Team 41 will bring their talent and knowledge to DuBois to teach amateur boxing skills. Boys and girls between 6-18 are the target age, but the clinic is available for all ages.

This is an opportunity for area kids to learn and see that anything is possible.

“Seeing the kids that have never been in the gym before, or never tried the sport of boxing come in the ring and just give it a shot, a lot of them think that they can’t do it and once they know that they have a group of individuals like these kids that are coming in they know that they can,” Aaron Beatty, the Executive Director and Team 814 Head Coach, said.

Participants are asked to arrive 15 minutes early to fill out a waiver. Nine total sessions are scheduled which are below.

Friday, Jan. 27 6:30 p.m

Saturday, Jan. 28 10 a.m. 2 p.m. 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 10 a.m. 2 p.m. 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30 5 p.m. 6 p.m.



Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

WPAL DuBois Fitness Center is located at 37 East Long Avenue in Downtown DuBois. For more information about the WPAL visit their website.