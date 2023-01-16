CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Saturday, Jan. 21 the WPAL Fitness Center in DuBois will be hosting its 3rd annual Winter Warrior Showdown.

This event is a competition for powerlifting and or iron man. The events begin Friday, Jan. 20th with a weigh-in from 8-10 a.m. and 3-4 p.m.

On Saturday there will be another weigh-in from 7-8 a.m. before the lifting begins at 9 a.m. The Winter Warrior Showdown is a fundraiser for the gym and the cost is $70 for a full power lift, $50 for Iron man which is benching, and deadlift and benching only is $40.

Each competitor will receive a free shirt.

“Seeing the males or females that have never competed before come out here and give it their best for the first time and then seeing those veterans of the sport come out here and show them how to do it, get them prepped for their first opportunity to showcase again what they’ve been working for all year long,” WPAL Executive Director and Team 814 Head Coach Aaron Beatty said.

This event is for ages 14 and up with eight different weight classes. Each division winner will receive a variety of trophies and awards.

For a full breakdown visit the Winter Warrior Showdown Website.