CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ) – Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America Day, as volunteers in Ramey, Pennsylvania are stopping at the Beulah Cemetery to place wreaths on the graves of veterans.

Gone, but not forgotten, especially around the holidays. The wreath-laying ceremonies will be at noon on Saturday, Dec. 16 across the nation. While many have full ceremonies, others rely on small groups of volunteers to make sure the wreaths are placed.

Robin Bowser the location coordinator said that as long as you say their name they will never be forgotten, and we can’t forget them now.

“When they come, we ask them to place the wreath on the veteran’s grave and step back a little bit and say that veteran’s name and thank them for their service,” Bowser said expressing the importance of ceremonies like Wreaths Across America.

At the Beulah Cemetery in Clearfield County, a crowd of relatives and residents including a military escort are expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony.

“When it arrives it’s going to have 30 vehicles in it from all around the county. We start out at Clearfield and its ambulances and fire trucks and the state police will be escorting the truck.”

There are 201 veterans laid to rest in this cemetery alone and each wreath will serve as a reminder of their service and sacrifice. The Vice President of the Cemetery Gene Zazworsky says it’s important for the younger generation to be exposed to this.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“You know I want to spread the word that the veterans are the people that we need to respect and honor and encourage parents to teach their kids to bring them up to it to see what it’s all about for the next generation and when we are out of here, we need someone to step in and keep this going,” Zazworsky said.

There will be other wreaths laying in other counties around the area for more information click here.