BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Wreaths Across America ceremonies took place Friday in Everett, Bedford, Hollidaysburg, and Altoona. Volunteers honored the brave men and women who served our nation by laying wreaths on headstones and monuments.

The Wreaths Across America program honors those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to allow us to live free. Congressman John Joyce said they are the reason for our freedom and this is the least we can do to show respect.

“We would not have the freedom had they not stepped up to serve and ultimately preserve their freedoms we all live and enjoy each and every day,” Joyce said.

Walmart has played a huge role in National Wreaths Across America Day as 40 Walmart Distribution Centers and 100 Walmart drivers across the country will be involved in transporting wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine, to their final destinations.

Mark Johnson, a truck driver and former Navy veteran, said it means the world to him to be part of this program.

“This year, Walmart is going to haul 19 trailer loads of wreaths across the country involving over one hundred associates, all volunteer, all volunteer time,” Johnson said.

Last year alone 2.7 million wreaths were placed at graves of fallen soldiers and monuments. Inviting veterans, family and friends to be touched by the ceremonies. Brad Snyder, a truck driver said he is not a veteran but knows many and is grateful to show his respect through this program.

“I have family that’s been in the military and hear the stories about how they have been treated through different wars and different conflicts. They have gone through good and bad because they did not have a choice on some of the things they had to do,” Snyder said.

Wreaths Across America is built around remembering, honoring and teaching the younger generation. For more information on the remaining ceremonies in the area click here.