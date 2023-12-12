(WTAJ) — Cemeteries across Central Pennsylvania on Saturday, Dec. 16 will see wreaths laid on the graves of fallen service members to honor and remember them.

National Wreaths Across America Day, organized by the nonprofit organization Wreaths Across America, will be mobilizing over two million volunteers and supporters in the U.S. to help remember someone who served in the armed forces.

With more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states, six of them are among those in our region.

Philipsburg Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Martinsburg, Ebensburg Veterans Memorial Park, Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, Union Cemetery in Bellefonte and St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery will all be laying wreaths and saying the names of each veteran.

For each cemetery, sponsors are needed to help lay as many wreaths as possible. Anyone wishing to become a sponsor or volunteer is asked to visit the Wreaths Across America website.