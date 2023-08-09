ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — “Reny’s Room,” a sensory-friendly room, is now open in Altoona as part of the Wright Place for Kids Program.

On Aug. 8, they held an awareness night while promoting the new sensory room. Reny’s Room is located at the former Wright Elementary School in Altoona and is part of the Wright Place for Kids program.

The sensory space is available for free to children with autism and includes a gym, zip line, tumble mats and a light table and a whiteboard for visual stimulation.

“We are just really offering this space that we can help people become whole again.. that that might have experienced trauma, that might have experienced different things within our lives, that might have been setbacks,” Heather Manges, Executive Director of The Wright Place for Kids, said. “So really, our goal is, is how do we take our setbacks and set them up for success so they just never go backward again.”

Wright Place for Kids is run by The Nehemiah Project. They also serve a daily lunch to the community from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.