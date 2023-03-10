ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – An accusation hearing against UPMC Altoona for violating a federal labor law has been scheduled for July. This accusation comes from a nurse who says the company retaliated against her for speaking up about staffing shortages.

According to the press release, The Region 6 office of the National Labor Relations Board issued a complaint against UPMC Altoona. They accused the company of retaliating and canceling the employment contract of Dina Norris in the summer of 2022.

On May 15, 2022, Norris served as the charge nurse on UPMC Altoona’s ortho-neuro-trauma unit, where previously the nurse-to-patient ratio was one to five, according to the release.

On that day Norris and other nurses already had seven patients each when hospital management informed them they would have to take an additional patient. The nurses collectively told management that they did not believe they could safely care for eight patients.

According to the accusation against UPMC, the nurses’ supervisor then threatened to report the nurses to the State Board of Nursing for patient neglect until one nurse relented and took an eighth patient.

About a week after the incident Norris spoke with a local TV station about the incident and other staffing concerns, according to the press release. On May 31st, UPMC terminated Norris’s contract and put her on a “do not rehire” list.

Before the incident, Norris had been a two-time recipient of the Guardian Angel award and had earned a Daisy award at UPMC Altoona.

“As a nurse with a professional license, I have a right and a duty to speak up for my patients, my colleagues, and my profession,” Norris said. “That UPMC would retaliate against me and drag this out for close to a year rather than acknowledging and fixing their staffing issues shows the deep disrespect they hold for nurses. UPMC may be Pennsylvania’s largest health system, but they are not above the law and they can’t be allowed to ignore the needs and concerns of patients and nurses.”

If an Administrative Law Judge rules in favor of the Labor Board’s complaint, UPMC most likely will have to offer a new contract to Norris plus compensate her for her lost wages and other financial losses.

Furthermore, UPMC may have to rescind its unlawful media policy and require the Chief Nursing Officer to read notices affirming workers’ rights under federal law aloud to employees at meetings in the hospital.

The hearing is set for Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. in the William S. Moorhead Federal Building in Pittsburgh.