(WTAJ) — With Lenten season beginning this week, places in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties have begun announcing their fish fry menus.
Lent begins on Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday. Those abstaining from eating meat on Fridays or those craving some deep-fried fish will be able to stop at the following locations for a fish fry meal.
NOTE: Some of the places below are take-out, drive-thru or phone orders only. There may also be certain Fridays or hours the fish fry meals are available. Be sure to check ahead of time. More information can be found by clicking the links.
If you know of a fish fry that is not on the list, please email us at digitalnews@wtajtv.com so we can keep this growing list as up-to-date as possible.
Bedford County
- Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company | Imler | starts at 4 p.m.
- St. Thomas the Apostle Church | Bedford | 4 to 7 p.m.
Blair County
- Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company | Altoona | 4 to 7 p.m.
- Excelsior Fire Department No. 1 | Bellwood | 4 to 7 p.m.
- Irvin’s On Main | Bellwood | starts at 3 p.m.
- Second Avenue United Methodist Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 7 p.m.
- Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament | Altoona | 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- St. Patrick School | Newry | starting at 4 p.m.
- Geeseytown Community Fire Company | Hollidaysburg | 3 to 7 p.m.
- The New UVA Club | Altoona | starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church | Altoona | take-out starts at 3:30 p.m., and eat-in is from 4:30 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out)
- DJ’s Cafe | Tyrone | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tyrone Sandwich & Sixpack | Tyrone | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (call 814-684-5678)
- Phoenix Volunteer Fire Department Station Station 10 | Hollidaysburg | 4 to 7 p.m.
- Almrausch Altoona | Altoona | 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Cambria County
- Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department #2 | St. Michael | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Queen of Peace Church | Patton | 4 to 7 p.m.
- Conemaugh Township Volunteer Fire Department Station 610 | Tire Hill | 4 to 7 p.m.
- St. Francis of Assisi Parish | Johnstown | 2 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 (call 814-539-0155)
- St. Benedict Church | Johnstown | 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ashville Volunteer Fire Department Post 4315 | Ashville | 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Reade Volunteer Fire Company | Blandburg | 4 to 7 p.m.
Cameron County
TBA
Centre County
- P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill | State College | starts at 4 p.m. (call 814-235-1303)
- St. John’s Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out
Clearfield County
- Columbia Volunteer Fire Company | Osceola Mills | 4 to 6:30 p.m.
- Hyde Fire Department | Hyde | 4 to 7 p.m.
- Clearfield VFW Post 1785 | Clearfield | 12 to 7 p.m. or until sold out (call 814-765-2590)
Elk County
- Samick’s Garage | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (call 814-245-2453)
- St. Joseph Church | Force | 12 to 6:30 p.m.
Huntingdon County
- Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company | Cassville | 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Falls Creek Eagles 956 Kitchen | Falls Creek | 4 to 7 p.m. (call 814-371-1463)
Somerset County
- St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Retreat Center | New Baltimore | 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. (call 814-733-2210)
This guide will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Be sure to check back!