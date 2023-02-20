(WTAJ) — With Lenten season beginning this week, places in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Elk, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties have begun announcing their fish fry menus.

Lent begins on Feb. 22, Ash Wednesday. Those abstaining from eating meat on Fridays or those craving some deep-fried fish will be able to stop at the following locations for a fish fry meal.

NOTE: Some of the places below are take-out, drive-thru or phone orders only. There may also be certain Fridays or hours the fish fry meals are available. Be sure to check ahead of time. More information can be found by clicking the links.

Bedford County

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company | Imler | starts at 4 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church | Bedford | 4 to 7 p.m.

Blair County

Cambria County

Cameron County

Centre County

P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill | State College | starts at 4 p.m. (call 814-235-1303)

St. John’s Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m. or until sold out

Clearfield County

Elk County

Samick’s Garage | Saint Marys | 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (call 814-245-2453)

St. Joseph Church | Force | 12 to 6:30 p.m.

Huntingdon County

Trough Creek Valley Volunteer Fire Company | Cassville | 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Jefferson County

Falls Creek Eagles 956 Kitchen | Falls Creek | 4 to 7 p.m. (call 814-371-1463)

Somerset County

This guide will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. Be sure to check back!