CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Having firefighters available in your time of need is critical and that’s why WTAJ is highlighting a non-profit committed to first-responder training.

Throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 28, WTAJ will be speaking with representatives from the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Training Academy, showcasing the work they do to make sure responders from Blair, Cambria, Clearfield and Indiana Counties are prepared.

WTAJ will be live at their facility in Patton during Studio 814 at 10 a.m. and WTAJ News beginning at 4 p.m.

In 2022, the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation donated $9,000 to the association to assist with basic classroom training for firefighting and rescue personnel and with the purchase of a Smart Rescue Dummy for use in training and certification tests.

About the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association

The Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association traces its origins back to 1922 and currently represents 58 fire departments in five counties in West Central Pennsylvania. The organization has several functions, including the education and training of firefighters.

The Association’s mission and vision is to promote and deliver quality training and education and professional certification that is safe and meets or exceeds national standards.

It strives to provide the region with knowledgeable, safe, and competent emergency service personnel who comprehend responder safety issues and participate in quality training and education that values each participant’s time and effort.

How you can help

If you would like to support the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association through a monetary donation, you can send a message to the organizers through their Facebook page or call 814-329-6633.