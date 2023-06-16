WTAJ is joining Nexstar Media Group’s 200 stations on Friday, June 16 for the 27th annual Founder’s Day of Caring.

Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring occurs each year in June, giving stations the opportunity to volunteer at a local non-profit.

This year WTAJ is volunteering for the day at the Bedford County Humane Society (BCHS) which is a no-kill shelter for all breeds for dogs and cats. BCHS first opened in 1999 and has rescued, rehabilitated and placed thousands of animals into their furever homes.

Over the course of the day, WTAJ employees will be assisting with many different tasks at BCHS.

Some of these include:

Painting walls and picnic tables

Cleaning the air vents

Scrubbing floors, washing kennels

Organizing closets

Weed eating

Raking shale

Fixing chain link fencing

Cleaning and organizing outdoor shed/area

Staining wood

Alyssa Royster and Tristan Klinefelter are enoying what clearly looks like a leisurely stroll!

While hard at work, staffers also are finding plenty of time to play with cute cats and dogs! The doggos are especially excited knowing they are going to have new friends to take them on walks.



There are many ways the community can help BCHS continue its fight to help animals in need. If you’re interested in volunteering you can find their contact information here.

Monetary donations and supplies are also very much needed and details on how to do that can be found here.

BCHS also has an Amazon wishlist of various needs food, toys, veterinary supplements and cleaning supplies. You can find that entire list here.

Anyone that thinks they are ready to care for and make a furever home for an animal in need can fill out an application.

Bedford County Humane Society is located at 182 Bohn Road, Bedford, Pa. 15522.