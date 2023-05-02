BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Alyse Maslonik, WTAJ’s Remarkable Woman winner for 2023, got to present a check to the charity of her choice and she chose a shelter that played an important part in her life.

Alyse and her family were able to find a haven in a domestic abuse shelter when she was a child and now she’s giving back to them. She presented the Alice Paul House in Indiana County with a check of $1,000.

Audia Boyles, the Executive Director of the Alice Paul House, spoke about how important donations are in keeping their program up and running.

“That helps us in providing our services at no cost to them,” Boyles said. “We provide all of the food, basic needs that they need. We provide programing and information and we also assist with transportation.”

Alyse also spoke about giving back to those who have helped her so much in her own life.

“I’m on this journey of really making sure that the people and the organizations that have helped me become who I am today, that I shine a light on them,” Alyse said. “If it weren’t for them, in giving me a hand up and working as hard as they do and committing their lives to making a world a better place, I could not do what I do.”

The Alice Paul House doesn’t share any victim’s information with anyone and it’s a 100% confidential place that offers support for those in need.

Their mission is to promote awareness of domestic violence, sexual assault, and victimization in our communities. You can learn more about their services here.

You can also donate to the Alice Paul House here.