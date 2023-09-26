UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Seasons greetings are in sight and the WWE is bringing some “seasons beatings” to the Bryce Jordan Center in December.

The sports entertainment company will hold a weekend “supershow” at BJC that includes talent from both RAW and SmackDown Sunday, Dec. 10.

The WWE was recently in Pittsburgh for the Premium Live Event (PLE) Payback and saw John Cena return on SmackDown in Hershey earlier in September.

Tickets start at just $20 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. You can find more information and purchase tickets by clicking here.

The Bryce Jordan Center website says that a number of popular WWE superstars will be there including ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, WWE World Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Woman’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, WWE Woman’s Champion IYO SKY, U.S. Champion Rey Mysterio, The New Day, Becky Lynch, and even Sheamus, fella!

As always though, the card is subject to change.

WWE Survivor Series will take place in Chicago just two weeks before the holiday tour comes to the Bryce Jordan Center.

On Sept. 16, AEW (All Elite Wrestling) made their way to the Jordan Center for their live Saturday night show Collision which aired on TNT.