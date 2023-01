ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating a theft case out of Horton Township where x-ray film was stolen.

Approximately $2,000 worth of x-ray film was stolen from Archives Management Warehouse in Brockport, which is located at the 4600 block of Route 219.

Details remain limited at this time, though troopers said they were contacted about the incident in early December.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway at 814-776-6136.