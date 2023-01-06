CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The YMCA of Centre County is facing a food shortage and is looking to the community for help.

The YMCA’s stock in the most recent weeks has been fresh food like vegetables and fruits. However, the need for canned goods has been growing and the families that the group has been assisting are asking for shelf stable supplies.

The YMCA believes that at this moment they will have enough supplies to get through January, but after that, the outlook is a little more sparse.

The Port Matilda Elementary School, which is part of the Bald Eagle School District, is doing a “Canuary Food Drive” for the Anti-Hunger Program to help the YMCA with this issue.

With the growing need for supplies, the YMCA is asking organizations to consider holding their own “Canuary Food Drive”.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

This can be accomplished through your organization, business, church, sports team, school, student group, fire department, E.M.S., and other possibilities. The YMCA would be more than happy to pick these canned goods up at any location a food drive is held.