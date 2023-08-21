Remember these bombs? Here are the worst movies released every year, according to Metacritic scores. (Photo: Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — Haven’t seen Barbie, Meg 2, Blue Beetle or Oppenheimer yet? Did you already and want to see them again? National Cinema Day is your chance to save some money and hit those theaters.

While the two biggest chains in the country — AMC and Regal — are celebrating, they aren’t the only ones. UEC in State College and Richland Cinemas in Johnstown are also joining in.

The second annual National Cinema Day takes place Sunday, Aug. 27.

AMC and Regal theaters will have $4 tickets. AMC will have a popcorn and drink combo for just $5, while Regal offers the same for $4.

UEC in State College will be joining in with $4 movie tickets.

Richland Cinemas in Johnstown will also be offering discounted tickets.

AMC even posted on their website that the $4 tickets will include Dolby Cinema, IMAX and RealD 3D movies. RealD 3D movies currently include The Meg 2 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Regal is also offering IMAX, 4DX and more for just $4 all day.

More than 3,000 theaters across the country will be joining in for the second annual National Cinema Day.

Last year’s inaugural day was judged a major success. An estimated 8.1 million people bought $3 tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3, making it the highest-attended day of the year at the movies, according to The Associated Press.