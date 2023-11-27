CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A young boy has died after a house fire broke out in the early morning hours, the coroner confirmed.

The fire happened on the 2900 block of Morrisdale Allport Highway at around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27. Initial calls reported entrapment in the Morris Township home.

The Clearfield County Coroner confirmed that a young boy died in the fire. His name and age have not been released at this time. Further details are also limited.

