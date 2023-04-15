TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Local, young entrepreneurs got the chance to showcase their business ideas Saturday morning at the Tyrone Armory Community Center.

Kings Academy hosted the Children’s Business Fair, where kids work to develop a brand and product and then put it to the test in a one-day marketplace. 60 kids set up booths to sell their products and to be judged on their idea and market strategy.

Kings Academy is a homeschooling option for local families. Administrator Sarah Lauder said the business fair is a popular program offered by the school.

“Even just the way they set up their booths, the thought that they put into it, the creativity,” Lauder said. “It’s been incredible to see the energy from the kids. As they are setting up their booths and looking at each other’s products. We have such creative ideas we have simple things like jewelry or baked goods, we have someone who did leather.”

Lauder said that she thinks that the kids really enjoy getting the chance to learn and work on their own ideas outside of a school setting.