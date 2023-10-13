JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Zombies are crawling across Johnstown!

A zombie-themed bar crawl is set to infest the streets of Johnstown on Oct. 21.

Photo from 2022 Johnstown Zombie Crawl (captured by Savanna Scheffel). Provided by You in Flood City.

Throughout the evening, participants will travel through the downtown area, hopping from one participating business to another. Each venue will feature an eerie ambiance complete with spooky decor and a themed drink special. There will also be zombie dance-offs and karaoke sessions.

The businesses included in the crawl are Stadium Pub & Grill, Fetz’s Sports Pub, Harrigan’s Cafe and Wine Deck, Balance Restaurant, Stone Bridge Brewing Co./Craft Modern Kitchen, Lucy’s Place and Rocky’s Tavern.

Anyone looking to attend can register on the night of the event starting at 7 p.m. at The Stadium Pub and Grill on Washington Street. Registration is $10 and open to anyone age 21 and up. The crawl will leave from there at 8 p.m.

For more information and event updates, check out You in Flood City on Facebook.