CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Toftrees Resort expansion in Patton Township will be even bigger than anticipated after new zoning changes were approved.

An additional 50 residential units are going to be added on top of the already planned expansion. The new zoning changes were approved by the Patton Township Board of Supervisors.

The buildings are also going to grow in height, with the zoning changes also allowing non-residential building heights to reach 75 feet from the originally planned 50 feet.

“The current market value of the property is probably something under $10,000,000 and they’re looking at putting 50 to 60 million dollars into this new property,” Township Manager Doug Erickson said. “From the township’s point of view, the tax revenue we’re going to get from that property are going to go up too.”

Township officials say the next step for the expansion is working on the land development plan.