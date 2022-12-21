HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Impress your guests at your next gathering with these festive holiday party boards from Martins Giant Food Stores. Registered dietician, Holly Doan stops by to show us how we can easily assemble our own boards at home.

Fun and Festive Holiday Boards:

Building fun and festive boards is one of the season’s biggest trends and The GIANT Company dietitians are ready to share their favorite picks and products for creating spreads that are sure to ‘wow’ your friends and family!

Display 1: Peanut Butter Board

Twist on the butter board trend

Easy, balanced breakfast that brings the fun

Display 2: Candy cane board

Working with a shape or color scheme makes it easy

Create memories by getting the kids involved in the holiday prep

Balance flavors and textures

Display 3: Individual charcuterie cups

A more affordable option for smaller groups

Fill mason jars with nuts, dried fruits, meats, and cheeses

Display 4: Dessert board