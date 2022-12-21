HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Impress your guests at your next gathering with these festive holiday party boards from Martins Giant Food Stores. Registered dietician, Holly Doan stops by to show us how we can easily assemble our own boards at home.
Fun and Festive Holiday Boards:
Building fun and festive boards is one of the season’s biggest trends and The GIANT Company dietitians are ready to share their favorite picks and products for creating spreads that are sure to ‘wow’ your friends and family!
Display 1: Peanut Butter Board
- Twist on the butter board trend
- Easy, balanced breakfast that brings the fun
Display 2: Candy cane board
- Working with a shape or color scheme makes it easy
- Create memories by getting the kids involved in the holiday prep
- Balance flavors and textures
Display 3: Individual charcuterie cups
- A more affordable option for smaller groups
- Fill mason jars with nuts, dried fruits, meats, and cheeses
Display 4: Dessert board
- Martins bakeries can help ease the stress this holiday season
- Balance baked goods with fresh produce
- Individual portion sizes make it easy for the host