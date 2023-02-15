(KTLA) – A man was killed when he was run over by the driver of a car from which he was allegedly trying steal a catalytic converter in Southern California.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday in Palmdale, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a man lying on the ground near a four-by-four Ford Excursion and another smaller vehicle next to it, the department said in a press release.

Investigators said the driver of the Ford had been asleep in her vehicle when she awoke to the sound of a man sawing off her vehicle’s catalytic converter. She immediately put her car in reverse, the LASD said.

After she “felt a bump like she ran something over,” she stopped her vehicle and called 911 for help, the release said.

The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The three people, a man and two women, who accompanied the deceased man in the smaller vehicle were arrested by deputies.

No further information was available.