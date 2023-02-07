After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, the passenger takes to Twitter on a mission to get it back

(KSNF/KODE) — An airline passenger found himself waiting in the wings, watching his wallet travel to nearly three dozen cities after he accidentally left it on the plane last month.

In a video posted on Twitter, John Lewis said he simply forgot his wallet on an American Airlines aircraft after landing in Fort Lauderdale. Lewis explained that he didn’t realize he had left his wallet behind until he went to try and rent a car.

“The crazy part is that I have called and contacted American Airlines and they say they can’t find my wallet,” he said in the video, posted on Jan. 28. “The crazier part is that I do have the Air Tag on my wallet, so I’m able to trace my wallet and it’s still on the plane.”

Lewis said he was able to watch the AirTag travel to 35 cities, presumably aboard the same plane.

With AirTag, users can see the location of their items through “Find My Network,” which uses the Apple devices connected around the accessory to share their location with the AirTag owner.

The small, round device can be very useful for traveling. Since their release in 2021, several stories have surfaced about how they’ve been used to track down lost luggage. In one instance, a woman was able to track her lost luggage to a random apartment complex in Washington, D.C. An airline employee in Florida was arrested and accused of stealing over $16,000 worth of luggage thanks to an AirTag.

AirTags have also, unfortunately, been used by some to allegedly stalk people.

In a Jan. 30 update posted to his Instagram, Lewis explained that American Airlines employees were able to find the AirTag, but not his wallet. Lewis said he was told the AirTag was “buried under the seat.”

“Now it’s time to cancel all my cards and get some new IDs,” he added.

Neither American Airlines nor Lewis responded to requests for comment from Nexstar’s KODE.