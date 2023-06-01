ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mansion Donuts opened in downtown Altoona across from Heritage Plaza is February of 2023. The company was created by couple, Brian and Amy Detwiler after the two decided to pursue their passion and follow their sweet tooth, Mansion Donut Company was born.

Serving several varieties of cake donuts, these delicious clusters are adorned with decadent toppings of all kinds to fit anyone’s cravings.

All of their donuts are custom made-to order and can be as simple as cinnamon sugar or as extravagant as a maple bacon donut. Mansion Donuts test out different flavors and even feature seasonal specials. This month they have a strawberry crunch donut which taste just like your favorite strawberry crunch ice cream bar — yum!

Owner Brian Detwiler says compared to a more traditional yeast, or sourdough donut, their cake donuts are a little more dense and have more of a cake like texture.

Brian’s wife Amy says she was excited to bring an establishment like this to Altoona. “Before you would have to drive to Pittsburgh to get donuts like this,” says Detwiler. Now, we decided to bring this to Altoona.”

Mansion Donuts even has a mobile food truck where they pop up on different sites around town to offer their goodies.

They’re also able to accommodate orders big and small. One area business placed an order for 15 dozen donuts for their staff.

National Donut Day is being celebrated on Friday June 2nd, so you know Mansion Donuts is getting in on the fun! Of course they’re excited about the day, but they’re also celebrating the history behind it.

“National Donut Day started in 1938 as a fundraiser for Chicago’s “The Salvation Army”. It was created to honor The Salvation Army’s ‘Doughnut Lassies,’ who braved the front lines to bake treats and boost morale for soldiers during World War I. The donut was then, and still continues to be, a taste of home and a symbol of comfort for Americans,” says owner Amy Detwiler.

In honor of National Donut Day, Mansion Donuts is going to host their own fundraiser for the The Altoona Salvation Army Church and donate $0.38 (inspired by 1938) from every donut purchase on 6/2/23 at our Downtown Altoona location!

To learn more about some of the amazing things happening at Mansion Donut Company, click here to be redirected to their Facebook page. You’ll learn more about their hours, offerings, deals, and promotions.

Mansion Donuts is located at 1402-1/2 11th Avenue in Downtown Altoona.