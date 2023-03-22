JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ is proud to welcome local TV legend Marty Radovanic back to the airwaves of Central PA. Marty worked as a television broadcaster for 43 years in the Johnstown area.

“The right opportunity came up here, and everything seemed to fall into place for the time,” Radovanic said. “I’m still pinching myself and wondering when I’m going to wake up for this dream.”

Marty said it was rare to see an opportunity like this come up in this profession, so when the conversation got started, he knew it was an opportunity that he had to take.

Radovanic retired from his long-standing career in television around 5 1/2 years ago, noting that retired life was not for him. “Retirement is for old people, and it wasn’t for me,” Radovanic said. “I didn’t enjoy sitting around.”

Marty is married to his wife Joyce. Together they have two children and six grandsons together. “She’s my rock,” says Radovanic. “People always ask me why I never left the area, but she’s a Johnstown girl, and Johnstown girls don’t leave.”

Radovanic recited some of the major stories that he was able to work on throughout the span of his career, noting them as hallmark moments, like the Johnstown Flood of 1977 and Flight 93.

Tune in as Marty Radovanic continues on his television career legacy starting March 22 on WTAJ News at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. Marty will join anchor Maggie Smolka on the desk bringing you the latest stories and information. Welcome to the team, Marty!