TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — During Suicide Prevention Month, the Tyrone community is coming together for a memorial 5K race in honor of a former Tyrone student.

The Adam Zook Memorial Race taking place on Sept. 23 was started three years ago by Adam’s brother, Hayden Zook. Adam, who participated in track and cross country in high school took his own life in 2019, the summer before his senior year at Slippery Rock University.

Adam’s brother, Hayden Zook, shared that the community has helped his family feel supported.

“People come together with different backgrounds, different points of view but we all come together as a community in Tyrone at Reservoir Park,” Hayden said. “It doesn’t matter what you’re going through we are here for you we have resources for you and can encourage you.”

Hope is Here is the theme for this year’s race to encourage hope for everyone.

All proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for three seniors from the 2023-24 class and will support suicide initiatives within the Tyrone Area School District.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. at Reservoir Park. While online registration is now closed, sign-up will still be available the day of for $30 per adult and $20 per student.

If you are struggling or know someone who is struggling with suicide, there is help. The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline network is available 24/7.