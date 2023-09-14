CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mike the Mailman has a new title – Utz’s Ultimate Fan.

Mike Herr of Penn State, better known in the community as Mike the Mailman, was officially named Utz’s ultimate fan in an announcement by Utz on Thursday.

“Utz has always been my favorite chip anyways,” Herr told WTAJ back in August. “So, I was like, ‘Wow. This contest is definitely made for me.’”

He first entered the contest earlier this year after reading about it in the Penn Stater magazine. Herr’s friends helped him submit his video entry about why he loves Utz.

Herr has won the grand prize of a bag of Utz chips every week for “life” (32 years according to the competitions officials rules).