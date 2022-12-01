CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Faculty at Moshannon Valley JR/SR High School are looking to combat chronic absenteeism among students.

Letters were sent out to 61 of the roughly 400 students in the high school who have an absence rate of 10 percent or higher during the first 46 days of school. We were told 9 of the letters were sent to students who met the threshold due to approved educational trips.

In the letter sent by the school, it details that over the year a student is not allowed to miss more than 17.5 school days. These absences can be accumulated by excused absences, unexcused absences, medical absences, out-of-school suspensions, and approved family educational trip absences. Only school absences do not count toward a student’s absence rate.

“Obviously we set the threshold anyone who may be around you know 8% to above 10% obviously is getting these chronic absentee letters and again it’s kinda just an early warning/indicator that your child has met this threshold for absences hopefully as more school continues and less absences accrue they’re gonna get back under that 10% threshold,” Principal Kris Albright said.

Moshannon Valley is just one of many in Pennsylvania struggling to keep consistent attendance throughout the year, a problem that’s worsened since the pandemic. However, Moshannon Valley is above the state average.

Right now they are sitting around 90.2% while the statewide average is around 82.2%.

According to the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, the statewide truancy rate doubled between the 2019-2020 and the 2020-2021 school years, with the most significant increases at the middle and high school levels.