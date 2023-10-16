STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new type of health provider is being added to the staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center – dogs!

Mount Nittany Health launched a new pet therapy program at Mount Nittany Medical Center.

The program offers patients pet therapy to improve their overall well-being by providing comfort and companionship to reduce stress and anxiety, which program developers say is supported by months of planning and research.

Therapy dogs Faulin, Connor and Baily join Mount Nittany Health’s pet therapy program.

“Mount Nittany Medical Center’s Pet Therapy Program is a testament to our commitment to compassionate patient care,” Steve Sinclair, MSN, BSN, RN, said. Sinclair helped develop the program as part of his master’s degree capstone project. “We believe in the power of these specialty trained therapy dogs to provide comfort and companionship to our patients, ultimately reducing their stress and anxiety levels. This program aligns with our mission, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our patients, staff, and community.”

The dogs participating in the program undergo strict testing and are evaluated by certified trainers who look for well-mannered, well-behaved dogs that enjoy people in thrive in institutional settings such as medical offices and schools. All the pups are certified through organizations such as the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and Therapy Dogs International.

These new providers, and their human volunteers that escort them throughout the facilities, began their training on Oct. 13.