STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Patients now have the option to self-schedule same-day appointments with Mount Nittany Health.

This service will be available for both adult and pediatric providers. Adult patients whose primary care provider is a Mount Nittany Health physician will have the additional option of receiving same-day appointments virtually through telehealth regardless of which provider location they would normally visit.

Telehealth visits will allow patients to speak with a provider, discuss symptoms and concerns, and receive prescriptions. Providers will be able to order additional tests as needed and review medical records via telehealth visits as well.

Pediatric visits will remain as in-person only to ensure a child’s immediate care needs are met.

Same-day appointments are still reserved for acute injury or illness and are not intended for the treatment of chronic illnesses.

Appointments can be scheduled online through My Mount Nittany Health Patient Portal.