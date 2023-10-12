STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Mount Nittany Health is hosting a special event to educate patients, caregivers and family members about palliative care.

“You’re Sick, It’s Serious: Learn About Palliative Medicine” is an educational session designed to help inform those dealing with serious illness about palliative care and their options. The session will take place on Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Mount Nittany Medical Center.

Palliative care is specialized medical care for people living with a serious illness, with the goal of improving the quality of life. This type of care focuses on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of illness for both patients and families. Unlike hospice, palliative care is often used alongside of curative treatment.

The session will feature Patricia Fogelman, DNP, Clinical Director of Palliative Medicine at Mount Nittany Health.

“This is a great opportunity for the community to learn more about palliative medicine,” Fogelman said in a press release. “Palliative medicine is for anyone with a serious chronic illness – it can be at any age or any stage of an illness; it is not dependent on prognosis.”

The event will be held in the Dreibelbis Auditorium of Mount Nittany Medical Center. Parking is available and dinner will be included.

Those interested in attending are asked to register by Oct. 25.

For more information or with questions, please contact Lindsay Reiter by calling 814-234-7668 or by emailing Lindsay.Reiter@mountnittany.org.