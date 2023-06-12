ORLANDO, Fl. (WTAJ) — A 101-year-old World War II Navy Veteran and the first woman to serve on active duty in the U.S. Navy was honored at the Most Magical Place On Earth.

Navy veteran, Dorothy “Pat” Rudd was honored as the Veteran of the Day at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park in advance of Women Veterans Day on Monday, June 12.

Rudd was saluted by Disney cast members and park guests during a daily flag retreat ceremony. The Navy veteran received the flag and was honored with a parade down Main Street U.S.A.

She joined the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) in 1942 to perform shore-based duties for the Navy. She was stationed in Washington D.C. before being deployed overseas.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

According to Disney, Rudd’s late husband U.S. Navy veteran, Gerald Rudd, helped build parts of the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and the original resort hotels. She beamed with pride while visiting Frontierland and seeing the land her late husband helped create.