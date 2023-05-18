CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two construction workers remain missing and 15 other workers have been rescued as firefighters across Charlotte battled a massive five-alarm fire Thursday at a construction site in the SouthPark area of south Charlotte.

In addition to the multiple rescues, one person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, and two others were evaluated at the scene, Medic confirmed.

The apartment complex fire broke out just after 9 a.m. Thursday, May 18, in the 7700 block of Liberty Row Drive. Large black clouds of smoke and flames could be seen from miles away.

Thick smoke and soot were filling the streets surrounding the immediate area. Many were observed watching the fire, wearing masks, and coughing as crews responded.

Emergency officials warned everyone to avoid the area as smoke was decreasing air quality.

More than 90 firefighters responded to the fire Thursday and battled the flames in conditions over 2,000 degrees, the Charlotte Fire chief said.

Charlotte Fire plan to remain at the scene indefinitely.

VIDEO | Latest on the ongoing 5-alarm fire here.

A friend just sent me this video showing the heavy black smoke connected to the fire in South Park right now. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/xEHzqF6d3q — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 18, 2023

Terminal radar at the airport is picking up the smoke from the fire! pic.twitter.com/qPwNxDEG1J — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) May 18, 2023

Crane Operator Rescue

A construction worker was observed trapped on top of a crane at the scene of the large fire in the SouthPark area on Thursday. The man has since been rescued.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Charlotte Fire said. The crane operator was one of 15 workers rescued from the construction site.

The Waxhaw Fire Chief told Queen City News the crane operator in SouthPark was rescued by first “putting plenty of water on the crane to ensure the metal didn’t twist or collapse.”

“Then firefighters climbed over 100 feet up the crane to help rescue the operator who had begun climbing down,” the chief said.

Medic reported that one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others were evaluated and refused transport. Medic said they remain at the scene providing support to firefighters.

VIDEO | Latest on Thursday’s rescue here.

Fire crews just walked by us asking for who oversees this construction site. There is still a crane operator trapped at the top of his crane. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/0XStgbrbrU — Brett Baldeck (@BrettBaldeck) May 18, 2023

Here is my vantage point of the crane worker who is up above his heavy smoke and fire @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/fCFx6fmsFR — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) May 18, 2023

Impacts Of Fire Observed Miles Away

Residents reported charred debris landing in neighborhoods roughly two miles away.

Photo: Doug Coats, Queen City News Photo: Doug Coats, Queen City News

Charlotte Medic confirmed to Queen City News multiple units responded to the scene, as well as units from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, in addition to Charlotte Fire.

Crews continued to extinguish ‘spot’ and ‘rooftop fires’ in the area.

A public safety alert was sent out to nearby residents. “CFD is battling a large fire in SouthPark, do not call 911 unless you have an emergency.”

Just got this push alert. CFD is battling a five-alarm fire in Southpark right now. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/j2AUN8C52j — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) May 18, 2023

Second Fire Reported

Crews in Charlotte responded to a second separate fire just streets away from the original fire at the Rocket Mortgage building. An employee told Queen City News they were evacuated about an hour ago after debris from the nearby blaze fell onto their roof.

Road Closures

CMPD is assisting the Charlotte Fire Department with road closures in the area. Please avoid the SouthPark area and seek alternate routes. Drivers are asked to avoid:

Liberty Row Drive

Fairview Road

Assembly Street

Barclay Downs Drive

Park South Drive

Westbound Fairview Road reopened to traffic between Sharon Road and Park Road as of 4:50 p.m., CMPD reported. The eastbound lanes remain closed.

Closures

A popular event, SouthPark After 5, was scheduled Thursday for 5 p.m. at Symphony Park. Organizers announced the event has been canceled.

“SouthPark Community Partners is deeply grateful for the bravery of our first responders and is continuing to monitor the effects of this morning’s five-alarm fire on Liberty Row Drive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured and missing, and we stand ready to serve as a resource for our partners and stakeholders in the aftermath of this event.

In light of the current circumstances, tonight’s SouthPark After Five event at Symphony Park has been canceled. We will share any additional information with the community in the coming days.”

Peppervine in Charlotte also announced on Thursday that due to the fires, they will be closed. “We apologize for any inconvenience,” they said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Impacted

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reports a number of school bus routes are impacted by the fire. Bus routes impacted are as follows:

B1523

B1990

D150

D329

D868

D998

E1648

E923

M1022

M1025

M1079

M13

M1529

M1541

M16

M1626

M1638

M1647

M1651

M1757

M1764

M1872

M1891

M2010

M22

M831

M875

M927

M937

P1740

P1756

P1952

P1976

P1981

P212

P231

P27

P642

S1086

S1111

S62

S867

S988

T1735

T1745

T1915

T271

T943

Routes will be impacted during school dismissal since some roads surrounding the area of the fire will be closed during this emergency. Impacted schools may include the following:

Rea Farms STEAM Academy

Charles H. Parker Academic Center

Beverly Woods Elementary School

Carmel Middle School

Billingsville Elementary School

Collinswood Language Academy

Cotswold Elementary Schools

Marie G. Davis School

Alexander Graham Middle School

Huntingtowne Farms Elementary School

Jay M. Robinson Middle School

McClintock Middle School

Montclaire Elementary School

Myers Park Traditional

Myers Park High School

Northwest School of the Arts

Park Road Montessori

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Performance Learning Center

Pinewood Elementary School

Randolph Middle School

Selwyn Elementary School

Sharon Elementary School

South Academy of International Languages

South Mecklenburg High School

Starmount Academy of Excellence

Charlotte Engineering Early College – UNCC

J.T. Williams Secondary Montessori School

A relief tent has been set up to help the nearly 100 firefighters at the scene battling the blaze.