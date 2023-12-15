The U.S. Department of Agriculture said they're concerned the bites may be in people's freezers.

(WTAJ) — TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites are being recalled over concerns of containing pieces of clear, hard plastic.

Simmons Prepared Foods Inc., which manufactured the 26,550 pounds of honey BBQ chicken bites under the TGI Fridays name, shipped the product to retail locations nationwide.

The bites were produced on Oct. 3 and may be in people’s freezers.

The recalled boneless chicken bites are identified as:

15-oz. carton containing “TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN” with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20287” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness at this time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

FSIS said these products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call Simmons Prepared Foods, Inc., at 1-800-280-7185.