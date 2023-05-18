WASHINGTON (WTAJ) — Over 40,000 pounds of BBQ boneless pork products distributed across the United States is being recalled.

Eastern Meat Solutions, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is recalling the products (pictured below) after the pork wasn’t presented for import reinspection into the U.S., U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced

The raw pork was imported from Canada where it was then processed by another company into “heat and serve” BBQ pork products.

The following products are subject to recall:

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-oz. plastic packages containing “Marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS said there are no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions from consuming these products.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in people’s refrigerators or freezers. Those who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.