(WTAJ)– If you are among millions of others who will be driving to their destination this Thanksgiving holiday, well AAA is saying that you’ll partake in making this year one of the busiest traveled within the past two decades.

For 2022 travel, AAA said they predict that 54.6 million drivers will travel at least 50 miles from their homes this year from Wednesday, November 23 to Sunday, November 27. That number is just 1.5% greater than it was in 2021 and amounts to a 98% mark of pre-pandemic volume.

Since 2000, AAA has been tracking travel data and the projection of the number of drivers for this year has this Thanksgiving expected to be the third busiest one. The two busiest years with reported travel were 2005 and 2019.

“People are eager to get back to creating memories with their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” senior vice president, AAA East Central Bevi Powell said. “The nearly pre-pandemic levels of travelers will result in heavy traffic congestion and busy airports. Motorists should strategically plan their journey, packing plenty of patience for the drive or flight.”

About 49 million projected travelers are expected to go by a vehicle while 4.5 million Americans have plans to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations. For air travel, that is over 330,000, or a nearly 99% increase, from the 2019 volume. A reported 1.4 million people are expected to travel by bus, train, or cruise ship, which makes that a 96% increase from 2019.

AAA expects about 411,500 drivers will need to use roadside assistance with dead batteries, tows, flat tires, and lockouts as the leading calls.

For more information about holiday travel for this year such as other statistics, best times to travel during the week, and even where the top destination is, can be found online at AAA’s website.