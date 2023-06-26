(WTAJ) — The American Automobile Association (AAA) is projecting a record-breading number of Americans will travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

An estimated 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend. According to AAA East Central, the number is the highest on record with an increase 2.1 million people compared to 2022. The previous July Fourth travel record was set in 2019 with 49 million travelers.

“Whether you’re traveling by car or flying to your destination over the Independence Holiday weekend, it’s going to be very important to pack your patience,” AAA East Central Senior Vice President Bevi Powell said. “More and more Americans are making travel a priority, and in fact, this will be the highest projected holiday for air travel in 20 years.”

The July Fourth weekend is also expected to set a record number of American’s traveling by car and by air. AAA expects 43.2 million people will drive to their destinations while 4.17 million people will fly to their destinations. An estimated 3.36 million people are expected to travel by bus, cruise, or train over the weekend.

AAA Mid-Atlantic Region Independence Day Forecast Highlights:

*Region includes New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Method of Travel Total Travelers Increase from 2022 Automobile 5.5 million 1.8% Air travel 656,000 12.7% Other (bus, train, ship, etc.) 498,000 20.2% Region Total 6.7 million 4.0%

More news from AAA East Central can be found on its website.