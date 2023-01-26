(WTAJ) — While tire-hungry potholes are typically a sign of spring, this winter’s frequent temperature swings have taken an early toll on the nation’s roadways and drivers are paying a steep price for it.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) is warning drivers about the damage potholes can do to your vehicle and your wallet while offering tips on how to avoid them altogether.

“Potholes can certainly pose a safety risk to motorists, but they can also result in unexpected and costly repair bills,” Mike Hoshaw, Vice President of Automotive Services, AAA East Central said. “It can cost anywhere from $250 to as much as $1000 to fix problems like tire punctures and bent wheels along with more expensive issues like suspension damage.”

According to the AAA, you should inspect your tires often and keeping good air pressure. When driving be sure to slow down and look ahead to give yourself time to reach to a pothole. Drivers should also beware of puddles as they can often hide deep holes.

Potholes form when moisture collects in small holes and cracks in the road surface. The moisture expands and contracts when temperatures go up and down. This breaks up the pavement and, combined with the weight of passing cars, eventually results in a pothole.

Anyone looking to have their vehicle serviced by a AAA Approved auto repair shop can find one nearest to them by visiting AAA.com/autorepair.