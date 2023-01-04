ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Current All Elite Wrestling superstar and front-man of the rock band “Fozzy,” Chris Jericho, donated to Damar Hamlin’s charity on GoFundMe but seemingly made a mistake and decided to double down on his donation.

Not long after The Bills’ Damar Hamlin passed out on the football field mid-game due to cardiac arrest, fans began to flock to a GoFundMe that Hamlin started to raise money for a toy drive. One of those donors was wrestling legend Chris Jericho, real name Chris Irvine, Loudwire confirmed.

However, Jericho seemingly made a mistake while donating $5,000 to the cause by misspelling his own name. “Chrus Jericho” popped up as a $5,000 donor and minutes later it was followed by another $5,000 donor, this time with the name “Chris Jericho.”

Screenshot shortly after Jericho’s donations.

Jericho seemingly doubled his donation immediately after realizing he spelled his name wrong to correct the issue. He later sent a tweet saying “Please pray for Damar.”

GoFundMe has since corrected the spelling of Jericho’s name from the first donation.

Jericho’s $10,000 turned out to be just a small portion of what the GoFundMe has pulled in for the toy drive. Since Hamlin’s medical emergency during Monday Night Football, more than $6 million dollars has been raised by fans all over the country.

It’s been reported that Hamlin suffered lung damage and is still on a ventilator and is considered to be in critical condition.