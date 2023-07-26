HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Attorney General Michelle Henry testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday regarding “junk fees” that are impacting borrowing, travel and ticket purchases.

According to Henry, junk fees are surprise charges that do not appear in initial price advertisements but often inflate the final purchase by hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The attorney general testified that these costs are becoming more common in consumer financing, landlord/tenant agreements and hotel and ticket sales both in Pennsylvania and nationally.

“Junk fees prevent consumers from effectively shopping for the best overall price. Honest businesses lose out to competitors who charge junk fees because the competitors’ prices appear at first to be a better deal,” Henry said.

Henry stated that junk fees can be a particular problem in college towns where tenants are often first-time renters — such as in a case settled last year where a State College landlord was illegally charging a 15% administrative fee on top of charges assessed for damages, according to Henry.

“We are fighting for basic fairness and transparency,” Henry said. “Consumers deserve to understand what a loan, a house, or a vacation will cost and exactly what terms they are agreeing to. At the same time, all businesses deserve to compete on an even playing field, where the price is the price, with no hidden or surprise fees.”

More information can be found on the attorney general’s website.