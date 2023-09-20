ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood or platelets and approximately 29,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U. S., according to the American Red Cross.

However, the Red Cross is saying back-to-back climate disasters and a low summer turn-out have contributed to critically low blood levels.

Now, blood product distributions to hospitals are outpacing the number of blood donations.

“In August, we had a shortfall of 30,000 blood donations and in a typical day the Red Cross needs to collect 12,500 donations,” Nicole Roschella, Regional Communications Manager for the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region said.

Blood that is donated goes to source local hospitals first, and then if needed, it’s sent around the country.

Blood donors like Paula Vansickel, want to encourage others to donate too.

“I donate to save lives. [This donation] was my 60th pint,” Vansickel said.

Type O blood is routinely in short supply and highly demanded by hospitals around the country. However, O-negative blood is used most often for emergencies. Only 7% of the population has O-negative blood.

“I worked at Mercy Hospital in the blood bank for a long time and I’m O negative. I know how precious O negative is,” Donna Burns, a frequent blood donor said.

If you donate whole blood, it only takes about an hour for the entire process. The actual donation takes around 5-10 minutes.

“It’s fast. It’s easy. And it doesn’t take that much time out of your day,” Burns said.

The Red Cross is hoping for more donors to eliminate the shortage.