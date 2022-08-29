UNITED STATES (WTAJ) – While the Biden Administration recently announced that the federal government will cancel up to $20,000 of Federal student loans per person that makes less than $125,000, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning Americans to be aware of potential scams.

Since millions of consumers will be eligible for student loan debt relief, an ideal opportunity is being created for scammers to take advantage of any confusion.

“Unfortunately, like with any big government initiative, including the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out, eviction moratorium and pandemic relief programs, we recognize that scammers will capitalize on the situation,” Caitlin Driscoll, Public Relations Director of the Better Business Bureau of Western PA said. “As people navigate the new forgiveness program, it’s important to always do your research before sharing any personal information and remember that nobody can promise you early or special access to the plan.”

BBB Tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams:

Get to know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. Always do your research before sharing personal information. Be sure to understand the ins and outs of your specific loan, as well as how student loan relief impacts you. Go straight to official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov, for information.

Always do your research before sharing personal information. Be sure to understand the ins and outs of your specific loan, as well as how student loan relief impacts you. Go straight to official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov, for information. Never pay money for a free government program. Scammers often trick victims into paying for free government programs – or they claim you can get additional benefits, faster benefits, etc., for a fee. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. Additionally, never pay an up-front fee to someone offering debt relief. It’s illegal for companies to charge before they help you.

Scammers often trick victims into paying for free government programs – or they claim you can get additional benefits, faster benefits, etc., for a fee. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee. Additionally, never pay an up-front fee to someone offering debt relief. It’s illegal for companies to charge before they help you. Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails or text messages claiming to be from the government. In general, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you grant permission. Scam messages will often use high pressure tactics to convince consumers to act quickly and avoid missing out on an opportunity to qualify.

In general, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you grant permission. Scam messages will often use high pressure tactics to convince consumers to act quickly and avoid missing out on an opportunity to qualify. Watch out for phony government agencies or programs. If you speak to someone claiming to be a government representative who is offering you student loan relief, do some research before you agree to anything. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs.

If you speak to someone claiming to be a government representative who is offering you student loan relief, do some research before you agree to anything. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs. Think something seems suspicious? Reach out to the agency directly. Some scammers may claim to need access to your Federal Student Aid Identification to help. Avoid sharing this information, as it can be used to commit identity theft. If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative’s legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Find the official contact information and call to verify. Then, report the suspicious calls or messages.

Some scammers may claim to need access to your Federal Student Aid Identification to help. Avoid sharing this information, as it can be used to commit identity theft. If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative’s legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Find the official contact information and call to verify. Then, report the suspicious calls or messages. Be careful, even if the information comes from a friend. Even if a close friend or family member you trust sent you the information regarding student loan relief, make sure the claims are real first. During the COVID-19 pandemic, BBB received many reports of hacked social media accounts being used to spread government impostor scams.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

If you’ve spotted a student loan forgiveness scam (whether or not you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.