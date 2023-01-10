WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — If you are looking to travel by train and explore several locations and sights across the county for an affordable price, you’re in luck.

Amtrak is selling its USA Rail Pass for only $299 now through Friday, Jan. 20. The discounted passes will save customers $200 off the regular price.

The USA Rail Pass allows users to build a travel itinerary to plan vacations and getaways to various towns and cities. The pass is valid for 10 rides in Coach class over a 30-day period for less than $30 per ride.

Amtrak encourages its customers to use its app to access tickets. More information about the USA Rail Pass can be found on Amtrak’s website.