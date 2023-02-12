PHOENIX (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Follow for the latest live updates — any times Mountain Standard — and news from The Associated Press:

___

1:40 p.m.

The Valley of Fun is in full force on Super Bowl 57 Sunday.

Football fans descended by the thousands on Glendale, Arizona, for the NFL’s title game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. It was glorious weather for revelers, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the 70s.

The Chiefs and Eagles are at the stadium, too, arriving more than three hours before the scheduled game time 4:30 p.m. local time. The NFL said it expects the retractable roof will be open at State Farm Stadium thanks to the nice weather, which was also the case for the previous two Super Bowls played at the stadium.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL