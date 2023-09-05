More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many Americans will resume making student loan payments in October, and Attorney General Michelle Henry is offering tips for borrowers to protect themselves from scams when making payments.

The Attorney General encourages student loan borrowers to enroll in the federal SAVE Plan, which is the new income driven repayment plan (IDR). This plan could reduce payments significantly even if borrowers were previously enrolled in a IDR plan.

When borrowers begin paying their loans again, the Attorney General encourages borrowers to stay vigilant. Scammers are always looking for new opportunities to catch consumers by surprise, and borrowers are reminded to be wary of potential solicitation calls offering loan discharge, forgiveness, cancellation or relied services for a fee.

The United States Department of Education and federal loan servicers would never charge borrowers a fee for enrolling in any repayment plan.

“Scammers are sophisticated and aware of consumer trends, so there is reason to believe the return to student loan payments will result in an influx of attempted fraud, theft, and other criminal activity,” Attorney General Henry said. “My office wants borrowers to know about reliable resources available to them at no charge or security risk.”

When discussing loans, borrowers are reminded to make sure they are working with the U.S. Department of Education, Federal Student Aid and loan servicers. It is important to never reveal personal information or account password unless you are certain you are talking to servicers or the government.

For more information on enrolling in the SAVE Plan, how to contact servicers and financial fraud, visit the Government Student Aid website.