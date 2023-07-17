(WTAJ)– August is right around the corner, which means back-to-school savings for the whole family.
Take a look below at the back to school deals being offered by your favorite stores.
Apple
Save on Macs or iPads with Apple’s education pricing plus a gift card up to $150 and 20% off Applecare+. Below you can find the technology on sale for back-to-school.
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- MacMini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- Featured accessories
- Apple Music
- Trade ins
More details on the deals and where to find them can be found on Apple’s website.
Walmart
Walmart is offering deals on over 1,000 items this back-to-school season. Some of the items on sale this back-to-school season can be found below.
- Beats Studio Buds
- Wireless Bluetooth ear phones
- Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus graphing calculator
- 2021 Apple iPad
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
- Bookbags
- Lunchboxes
- Fashion
- School supplies
More details on deals for students and teachers can be found on Walmart’s website.
Best Buy
Best Buy is your hub for all college tech needs, school supplies and student technology. Some noteworthy tech deals are listed below.
- Save up to $400 on select Windows laptops
- Featured Chromebooks are as low as $169
- Beats by Dre totally Wireless noise cancelling earbuds
- Sabe up to $150 on select printers
- Save up to $300 on iPad with qualifying iPad trade ins
- MacBook select models starting at $749.99
- Save up to $350 on HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6″ touch screen laptop
More details on daily deals and school savings can be found on Best Buy’s website.
Staples
Staples is offering weekly deals, special offers, seasonal savings and rewards. Some of the back-to-school savings can be found below.
- $2 off a new binder when you recycle an old one
- Parents can save 15% on their students school supplies all season long if they are a member of the Staples Rewards program
- Select deals on:
- Office supplies
- Copy paper, ink and toner
- Furniture
- Cleaning supplies
- Computers
- Printers
- Electronics
- Backpacks and lunch
More details on specific savings and weekly deals can be found on Staple’s website.
Kohls
Kohls is offering deals on clothes, uniforms, shoes and more. Some of the items that can be found at discounted prices can be found below.
- 25% off socks and underwear for kids
- Up to 50% off on uniforms
- 50% off on backpacks
- Up to 55% on clearance
- Select sales on:
- Shoes
- Backpacks
- Activewear
- Jeans/shorts
- Tops/sweatshirts
- Gender neutral clothes
- Feature looks
More information on school deals and fresh finds can be found on Kohls website.
Walgreens
Walgreens is offering weekly savings on back-to-school essentials and photo personalization. Some deals being offered can be found below.
- Backpacks
- Cleaning supplies
- Select deals on supplies for success:
- Markers
- Tape
- Glue
- Index cards
- Notebooks and binders
- Pens and pencils
More information on weekly deals can be found on Walgreens website.
Stay up to date with news that matters to you with the WTAJ app on iPhone and Android by clicking here.
Dollar General
Dollar General is offering bonus savings for teachers this year. Teachers are asked to register with teacher verification for deals on select back-to-school items. Some school savings being offered this year can be found below.
- School supplies starting at $1
- School supply coupons online
- Deals on notebooks, backpacks, pencils and more
- Deals on electronics and storage items
More information on how to sign up for teacher rewards and coupon offerings can be found on Dollar General’s website.
Amazon
Amazon is offering select deals on electronics, school supplies, storage and more. Some of the deals being offered this school season can be found below.
- 52% off on electronic pencil sharpeners
- 50% off on pens and pencils
- 62% off on select rolling suitcases
- 70% off on wireless Bluetooth headphones
- Up to 55% off Elmer’s supplies
More information on back to school deals can be found on Amazon’s website.
Microsoft
Microsoft is offering 10% off on select Surface devices, accessories and more. Some of the offers available this back-to-school season can be found below.
- $400 off on select Surface laptops
- Students save at least 10% on Surface laptops
- College students can receive 50% off on Microsoft 365 Personal
More details on student tech savings can be found on Microsoft’s website.