(WTAJ)– August is right around the corner, which means back-to-school savings for the whole family.

Take a look below at the back to school deals being offered by your favorite stores.

Apple

Save on Macs or iPads with Apple’s education pricing plus a gift card up to $150 and 20% off Applecare+. Below you can find the technology on sale for back-to-school.

MacBook Air

MacBook Pro

iMac

MacMini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

Featured accessories

Apple Music

Trade ins

More details on the deals and where to find them can be found on Apple’s website.

Walmart

Walmart is offering deals on over 1,000 items this back-to-school season. Some of the items on sale this back-to-school season can be found below.

Beats Studio Buds

Wireless Bluetooth ear phones

Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus graphing calculator

2021 Apple iPad

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Bookbags

Lunchboxes

Fashion

School supplies

More details on deals for students and teachers can be found on Walmart’s website.

Best Buy

Best Buy is your hub for all college tech needs, school supplies and student technology. Some noteworthy tech deals are listed below.

Save up to $400 on select Windows laptops

Featured Chromebooks are as low as $169

Beats by Dre totally Wireless noise cancelling earbuds

Sabe up to $150 on select printers

Save up to $300 on iPad with qualifying iPad trade ins

MacBook select models starting at $749.99

Save up to $350 on HP Envy 2-in-1 15.6″ touch screen laptop

More details on daily deals and school savings can be found on Best Buy’s website.

Staples

Staples is offering weekly deals, special offers, seasonal savings and rewards. Some of the back-to-school savings can be found below.

$2 off a new binder when you recycle an old one

Parents can save 15% on their students school supplies all season long if they are a member of the Staples Rewards program

Select deals on: Office supplies Copy paper, ink and toner Furniture Cleaning supplies Computers Printers Electronics Backpacks and lunch



More details on specific savings and weekly deals can be found on Staple’s website.

Kohls

Kohls is offering deals on clothes, uniforms, shoes and more. Some of the items that can be found at discounted prices can be found below.

25% off socks and underwear for kids

Up to 50% off on uniforms

50% off on backpacks

Up to 55% on clearance

Select sales on: Shoes Backpacks Activewear Jeans/shorts Tops/sweatshirts Gender neutral clothes Feature looks



More information on school deals and fresh finds can be found on Kohls website.

Walgreens

Walgreens is offering weekly savings on back-to-school essentials and photo personalization. Some deals being offered can be found below.

Backpacks

Cleaning supplies

Select deals on supplies for success: Markers Tape Glue Index cards Notebooks and binders Pens and pencils



More information on weekly deals can be found on Walgreens website.

Dollar General

Dollar General is offering bonus savings for teachers this year. Teachers are asked to register with teacher verification for deals on select back-to-school items. Some school savings being offered this year can be found below.

School supplies starting at $1

School supply coupons online

Deals on notebooks, backpacks, pencils and more

Deals on electronics and storage items

More information on how to sign up for teacher rewards and coupon offerings can be found on Dollar General’s website.

Amazon

Amazon is offering select deals on electronics, school supplies, storage and more. Some of the deals being offered this school season can be found below.

52% off on electronic pencil sharpeners

50% off on pens and pencils

62% off on select rolling suitcases

70% off on wireless Bluetooth headphones

Up to 55% off Elmer’s supplies

More information on back to school deals can be found on Amazon’s website.

Microsoft

Microsoft is offering 10% off on select Surface devices, accessories and more. Some of the offers available this back-to-school season can be found below.

$400 off on select Surface laptops

Students save at least 10% on Surface laptops

College students can receive 50% off on Microsoft 365 Personal

More details on student tech savings can be found on Microsoft’s website.