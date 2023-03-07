BALTIMORE, Md. (WTAJ) — A Baltimore man was killed in February after being hit by two vehicles that crashed into a building during a police chase in the city.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released camera footage on Thursday, March 2 of the incident from Feb. 8. According to Eastern District Baltimore police, an officer saw a black Hyundai Sonata that was reported stolen and attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the Hyundai fled from police and struck a sedan when it entered the intersection of North Wolfe Street and East North Avenue. Both vehicles hit a pedestrian on the sidewalk before crashing into a vacant row home and causing it to collapse.

Full video released by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General

WARNING

The following video contains graphic material that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The pedestrian was identified by the attorney general’s office as 54-year-old Alfred Fincher of Baltimore who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The occupants of both vehicles were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Hyundai was arrested.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The IID is continuing to investigate the crash. Full news releases from the Maryland Attorney General on the fatal crash can be found here.