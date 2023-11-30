(WTAJ) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is responsible for sending and receiving billions of mail and packages across the country each year. As Americans and businesses use the postal service to ship all kinds of items and products, some things are prohibited or even illegal to be mailed.

According to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, any materials that are considered hazardous or illegal to send via U.S. mail should never enter the mail system.

Even if someone incorrectly assumes certain items are safe or legal to send, legal consequences including criminal charges could be filed against the shipper and/or recipient if an incident occurs with any improperly prepared or undeclared items.

Here are items and substances that USPS has banned or are illegal to mail:

Ammunition:

Any ammunition used for pistols, revolvers, rifles or shotguns is prohibited from being sent in the mail. This also goes for associated primers, blank cartridges and propellant powder used in firearms.

Under federal law, it is illegal to send ammunition domestically or internationally through U.S. mail. However, private carriers like UPS and FedEx offer legal shipping options for ammunition.

Fireworks:

It is illegal to ship fireworks through U.S. mail. According to USPS, illegal shipments of fireworks create dangers for air transportation and endanger the lives of postal workers and the public.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer fireworks are considered hazardous materials Division 1.4G explosives and their transport is regulated by Hazardous Material Regulations.

Liquid Mercury:

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Mercury is a naturally occurring chemical element found in rock in the earth’s crust. USPS prohibits liquid mercury from being mailed because it’s considered a hazardous substance.

Liquid mercury produces toxic vapors if exposed to air which causes mercury poisoning if the vapors are inhaled. The substance can be found in seemingly common items such as older thermometers, blood pressure gauges and barometers.

If an item containing liquid mercury is damaged or broken during shipping, it could cause serious illness or injury to anyone who is exposed to it.

Lithium Batteries:

Most modern electronics are powered by lithium batteries including cell phones, laptops, tablets, wireless headphones, toys and even power tools. While these items may seem safe to send in the mail, the lithium batteries that power them are considered hazardous by USPS.

Lithium batteries are known to catch fire and possibly explode if they are not properly prepared and shipped. Larger lithium batteries used in electric bikes, scooters and electric cars are prohibited from being mailed.

Marijuana:

While multiple states have legalized recreational marijuana in recent years, USPS prohibits it from being mailed domestically. This also goes for medical marijuana.

However, certain hemp-based products like CBD are allowed to be sent through U.S. Mail if all applicable laws are followed. More information about mailing hemp products can be found here.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Aerosol Sprays and Cosmetics:

Common household sprays and women’s cosmetics may seem safe to mail. However, these everyday used items could pose a risk during transportation and are considered hazardous materials by USPS.

Disinfectant sprays, spray paints and hairspray that are aerosol are flammable along with perfumes, nail polish and nail polish remover. While some materials are allowed to be mailed, there are strict quantity limits, packaging and marking requirements.

Strike-Anywhere Matches:

While safety matches light when struck against a specially prepared surface, strike-anywhere matches will light from friction against any surface. Because of this, USPS prohibits these specific matches for transport, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Both types of matches are considered hazardous materials and can be shipped using other carriers if specific requirements are followed. More information about shipping strike-anywhere matches can be found here.

The United States Postal Service’s domestic shipping prohibitions, restrictions and hazardous materials guidelines can be found on its website.