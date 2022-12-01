(WTAJ)– Gatherings nationwide marked World AIDS Day including demonstrators outside the white house where President Biden made a bold pledge.

“On this World AIDS Day we reaffirm our shared commitment to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030,” Biden said.

According to the World Health Organization, roughly 38-million people are living with HIV with1.2 million of them in the U.S. Including Alejandro Santiago, who was diagnosed in 1992 at the age of 33.

“I was told I was HIV positive and in the same breath, my doctor told me to get your affairs in order,” Santiago said.

Santiago credits his mindset and advances in treatment with saving his life.

“We have seen tremendous progress over the last four decades for sure,” Professor of Prevention and Community Health at the George Washington University David Huebner said.

Huebner says despite the progress, inequities persist disproportionately impacting the LGBTQ community, communities of color and those living in the south.

“We’re continuing to see enormous racial and ethnic disparities, as well as some regional disparities that concern us in the United States,” Huebner said.

Equal access to testing and treatment is the theme of this year’s World AIDS Day.

“We have access to more powerful tools for preventing and treating HIV than we ever have at any point in the epidemic,” Huebner added. “The critical thing is that we get those tools into the hands of people who need them the most.”

The Biden Administration is launching a five-year plan to fight AIDS at home and abroad, which includes closing equity gaps for certain groups, including adolescent girls, young women and children.