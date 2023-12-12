WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) has introduced an act that would increase access to public transportation for college students by establishing a new grant program for public transit providers.

Promoting Advancement Through Transit Help (PATH) to College Act has companion legislation has been introduced in the House by U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-1).

The PATH to College Act authorizes funding for the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to award grants, on a competitive basis, to institutions of higher education and transit agencies for the purpose of improving transit accessibility for students attending community colleges and Minority Serving Institutions. They would do this by adding public transit stops or routes or similar third-party transit options that serve college campuses and surrounding areas.

Priority would be given to postsecondary institutions with a large number of Pell-eligible students to target access improvements for low-income students most in need.

“A lack of reliable transportation should never be an obstacle to receiving an education,” Senator Casey said. “By expanding access to public transit, this legislation will help students spend more time on their studies and less time worrying about how they’re going to get to school.”

Read more about the Promoting Advancement Through Transit Help (PATH) to College Act here.